'AITA for not telling my brother that my mom secretly DNA tested his son?'

I thought it was super messed up and a few weeks later my mom told me the results were in and she’s the grandmother. After that she became much nicer to my ex SIL so I that took some guilt off me.

Once it was exposed she cheated and they broke up my mom couldn’t wait to tell my brother that she always knew she was sleeping around and even got the baby tested because she needed to make sure. My brother got extremely upset at my mom and started asking me and my dad if we knew. My dad swore he didn’t know and when my brother asked me I couldn’t lie again.