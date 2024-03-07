Brother-of-the-bride with 'cheap friends' tells sister she's not 'entitled' to expensive wedding gifts. AITA?

For that reason she decided to invite my entire friend group to the wedding as a justification to also invite Anna. I told her that I am not comfortable with that and that she also doesn't have to invite my friends to her wedding. We had back and forth arguments about that which ended up with a "my wedding my rules." So I shut my mouth.

The wedding came etc. Since my friends are college students most of them are either unemployed or have part time jobs at best. So they don't make much. They ended up giving her a collective gift of silverware which cost around $200. And they also gave them another $300 in cash. That's all they could afford collectively for the reasons previously mentioned.