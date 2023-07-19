Brother refuses to give wealthier sister 'lion's share' of inheritance; AITA?

Is it fair to award your oldest child with a larger share of your inheritance to make up for when they had to babysit your younger children?

Dividing up an inheritance, even when there isn't 'Succession'-level money involved, can turn otherwise normal people into money-hungry vultures. So, when a conflicted man decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about his sister's share of his parents' inheritance, people were eager to hear all the piping hot family drama.

AITA for not wanting to give my wealthier sister the lion's share of the inheritance?

Yesterday, my parents sat me (31 M), my two brothers (32M, 34M) and my sister (41 F) down to discuss their will. My parents informed us that they want to split it five ways, my sister gets 2/5 while the three of us brothers get 1/5 each.

Their reasoning is that my sister 'sacrificed' her childhood for our family so it's only fair she gets compensated.