Brother thinks he deserves more food than his sister because he's taller.

So when a brother and sister went at it over dinner, the discussion got so intense that he (u/trunkskid36) had to turn to Reddit for answers. Here is their story, but I highly recommend the comments after:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for thinking it's fair that I get a larger portion of food than my sister?
My sister and I recently had an argument that got very heated about whether or not I deserve a larger serving size when we have dinner.
We were both having salmon and she put hers in the oven before I did, when I put mine in I noticed that the pieces were quite small, however she said she was entitled to half of it since it wouldn't be fair that we have different amounts if we are both hungry. For reference I am around 6'1 and she is around 5'4.
I tried to explain that we have different dietary requirements because I'm bigger and that the degree to which I would be hungry would be greater than the degree to which she would be hungry if we had the same portion size, though she insists that it's only fair that she shouldn't have to sacrifice her half for me, though I think i'm sacrificing by letting her have half in the first place.