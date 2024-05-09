'AITA for lashing out at my SIL for announcing her pregnancy at my daughter's bday party?'

Maya seemed upset until the party was over she didn't even open some gifts as everyone else was sitting and talking to my sister in law. We left an hour early and once I got home I called my sister in law and asked her why she thought it was okay for her to ruin my daughter's birthday and crush her spirit after having been through so much that this party was needed.

I basically lashed out at her and told her she could've picked another day. But she pulled the "the whole family was there, So I couldn't miss the chance" nonsense. Maya stayed in her room after that and she even refused to look at the pictures we took. I got into an argument with my brother telling me I shouldn't berate his pregnant wife and scold her like that.