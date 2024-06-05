Sister called a 'traitor,' brother blames ex-wife for son's rejection of stepmom. AITA?

My brother immediately blamed his ex for this. He decided there was no way my nephew could just not like my SIL or not be close enough to her yet to count her, it had to be his ex. This led to him starting a fight with her and filing for full custody but they never made it to court because his reasoning was weak.

My brother and my SIL decided my nephew needed counseling and got him in after a month and after one or two sessions Mother's Day came and went and there was another "incident" because my nephew didn't call my SIL on Mother's Day or make her anything. This was also nephew's mom's fault according to my brother.