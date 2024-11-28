"AITA for making my brother pay for his girlfriend's gluten-free pizza?​​​​​"

My (48f) brother (46m) was in the ICU for a week before dying. I rarely left his side and our family spent hours waiting in the hospital, including our youngest brother (26m). 26 would come and go with his girlfriend, bringing Starbucks and Culver's for some family members, but not for my sister and I.
I was told he'd said not to tell us when they were ordering because he didn't want to buy for everyone (my sister and I). The ridiculous thing is, I would have paid for everyone's food if they’d picked it up. They fly, I buy.
Fast forward to our deceased brother's celebration of life. He wouldn't have wanted something fancy, so I reserved a pub, put money on a bar tab, and ordered 10-12 pizzas. 26 arrived with his girlfriend who is gluten intolerant, so I ordered a veggie gluten-free pizza for her. Soon after, 26 orders another gluten-free pizza with different toppings and tells them to put it on my bill.
I don't have much money and didn't think it was cool for him to add another $20 without saying something to me, especially after the Starbucks/Culver's snubs in the hospital. I told him that the second $20 gluten-free pizza was his responsibility and asked the server to take it off my bill.
He got angry, shoved me out of the way to pay, and stormed out. We haven't spoken since because he says I disrespected his girlfriend. AITA?
I guess the wrong brother died 🤷🏻♀️
BeigeSugar OP
I laughed way too hard at this 🫢
I am sorry for your loss, is 26 always like this?
BeigeSugar OP
Yes, he’s the “baby.”
I’m sorry about your brother who has passed.
BeigeSugar OP
Thank you ❤️
NTA. lol, tell him he disrespected his girlfriend by not buying her meal.
BeigeSugar OP
I’m so saying this! TY
Either he doesn’t think she’s worth spending $20 on or he’s too poor to spend $20 on her. Act like you pity him in both cases. If he says this is about anything else, just keep bringing it back to the two scenarios above. It’ll piss him off so much. lol
NTA. i have a gluten-free diet and if i was going to an event and someone had taken the time to make sure to get me a gluten-free pizza with veggies (as im so used to people never bothering or struggling to cater for me), i would be so touched and grateful!