Family searches for 'swapped baby' after learning their son isn't biologically theirs. AITA? UPDATED 2X

Context: I am a 27 year old woman, my brother is 20, we were born in Venezuela, but our parents are 100% Galician (Spanish) and we have lived in Spain for almost 18 years now. We moved when I was 9 and he was about 2.
I took my test almost a year ago and was obsessed. I loved all the information it gave me. I persuaded my mom and my 1st cousin (my dad's brother's daughter) to also take it months ago.
I wasn't able to convince my dad, but I finally managed to convince my brother to take it. He doesn't care about this kind of stuff much, so I promised I'd manage it for him and when I got the results, I'd do a reveal for him kind of like a gender reveal for babies.
Well, I got the results on Tuesday and I haven't been able to tell anyone the results. I've talked with Ancestry customer support and they told me the results are right and it is the correct person, but that they're looking into it, anyway.
Basically, my brother doesn't appear in my matches. And in my brother's matches, I don't show up, and neither does my mom, and neither does my cousin from my dad's side. In his matches I only see people I've never heard of. None of my matches show up in his.
His ethnicities are different too. My mom has 60% Portuguese, for example. I got 40% Portuguese (I think my dad has a bit too and that's why I got more than 30%). My brother doesn't have any Portuguese at all.
Another super weird thing, he has 44% "Indigenous Americas – Colombia and Venezuela". My mom doesn't have that. I don't have that. My cousin (dad's side) doesn't have that. Another thing, my brother has 12% South Italian. I don't have any Italian and neither do my mom or cousin.
I'm freaking out because it's not like my mom cheated because then at least he'd be my half brother and related to my mom. He can't be adopted. I was 6 when my mom was pregnant with him. I remember all of it.
I remember them telling me she was pregnant and that I'd have a baby brother. I remember hospital visits. Hell I remember when he was born. When I held him for the first time in the hospital and he was so tiny.
Could they have done an egg and sperm donation thing? Does that even happen in Venezuela in 2004? I am 100% sure I am biologically my parents' so I know they aren't infertile. Or weren't when they conceived me.
Could simply ancestry have lied to me and got the wrong person? I am so confused. Has this happened to anyone before? I am scared of asking him to try another DNA company because I don't want him to ask why.
I am scared of telling my parents in case I reveal some huge secret. But my mom seemed normal when she knew my brother took a test. I don't know what steps to take moving forward.
He's never had bone marrow surgery. Many people have asked if my brother looks different from my parents and me. This is something I never questioned because I had no reason to but my brother has darker skin than us.
It is darker but not enough to ever think he wasn't biologically related to us. His nose certainly is different and so is his mouth. He is shorter than my dad and me, but taller than my mom. He is the shorter guy in our family but I think he's still growing? Hair texture and color is very similar to all of us. Curly and brown hair.
Though his hair is darker. Ours is much lighter. My dad is almost blonde and I have very light brown hair too. His eyes are very dark brown. My dad has green, my mom light brown, and I have hazel.
When it comes to personality, he is just like my dad. Nothing stands out about his personality in terms that would make me think he isn't biologically related. He is and will always be my brother. I don't care about DNA.
He doesn't show up as a match for me at all. I search his name and he doesn't appear. Neither do I show up in his matches and neither does my mom. There are no cMs shared. Someone asked how much cM I have with my mom and it's 3481. With my paternal cousin I share 901cM.
My mom is 60% Portuguese, 33% Spanish, 5% Ireland, and 2% Wales. I am 58% Spanish, 40% Portuguese, 1% Irish, 1% France. My dad hasn't taken a test. My brother is 44% Indigenous Venezuela and Colombia, 36% Spanish, 12% South Italy, 4% Basque, 4% North of Africa.
I would love to respond to everyone but there are so many comments. I will address some things here. My brother did not prank me. I saw him spit in the tube and I myself put the tube into its box and later on I personally put it in the post box. The saliva in the tube that I sent was 100% his.
A few have mentioned that it is weird that we have such a big age gap and that possibly my mom stopped being as fertile by the time my brother was born. I was an accident that happened when both my parents were 19, so my mom was still pretty young when she had my brother. It is indeed possible that she wasn't fertile and used an egg donor, but if that happened, I'm sure it wasn't because of her age.
As for the results not being my brother's and it being an Ancestry mistake, many of you pointed out things that I hadn't thought about. Like, if I got someone else's results then that somebody would've got my brother's results.
Therefore, I'd have matched with him, anyway. And I didn't, so nobody else got his results. The other thing is that if it was a random person's test it really would be a crazy coincidence that the results are of a Venezuelan and not a random European or Asian. It's too much of a coincidence that it's Venezuelan DNA.
The consensus seems to be baby swapping in the hospital or informal adoption because my mom's baby died. A few have said fake pregnancy before an adoption but I felt the baby kicks with my own hands and face so that one isn't right. I don't know what it is.
I have been mentally preparing myself all day. Tomorrow morning I will call my mom and ask her directly if they had any help conceiving him and/or if he's adopted. Those two would be the better options. If it's neither, well... Let's just hope its one of those options.
Thank you all for your messages. It really means a lot. You're the only people that know that this is happening and it was a nice feeling to let it out and have so much support. Many have asked for an update so I will try to come back here if I get answers. Thank you again.
Perhaps he was swapped in the hospital? Or they lost the baby you remember her being pregnant with and they adopted him? Could even be an informal adoption?
Thinking perhaps an accidental baby swap at the hospital....
1: I would first ask about having a Bone Marrow Transplant.
2: Then possibly IVF with egg/sperm donors 3: Then possible switch at the hospital.
Please update us! We need to know the outcome now!
As many of you, and Ancestry customer support, pointed out, it was unlikely that the test was wrong. It was much more likely that the test was right and that there was something else going on. Namely, that my brother really wasn't biologically my brother.
I talked to my mom last Saturday. I'd planned to just call her on Friday, but I was really stressed out and nervous and hadn't slept at all, and needed to work. So I figured it made more sense to wait for the weekend. Plus, I wanted to talk to her face to face. I preferred this and I think my mom would prefer this too considering the topic I wanted to talk about.
Those are all irrelevant details that I don't know why I'm explaining. I'm sorry. Soon after I got to my parents' house, I got my dad to go buy me some stuff in the supermarket, and used the time alone to ask my mom if she remembered weeks earlier when I got my brother to do the test.
It had happened in their house and my brother had struggled to spit so it was memorable. She said that of course she remembered and asked me if I finally got the results. I told her that yes, I got them, but that the results were strange.
She asked me what that meant. And then I directly asked her if my dad and her had used fertility help to have my brother. I guess something in my tone and face freaked her out because she suddenly got very serious and said something like "no. Why are you asking that?"
So I told her that the results showed that he wasn't her biological son. And he wasn't related to me, or my dad's niece, or anyone that she and I had matched with on Ancestry. And that it was very weird but DNA can't be wrong. And I asked her if he really was theirs biologically or if they used embryo donations or if he was adopted.
Basically she was in disbelief about what I was saying and she said the test must be wrong and of course my brother was hers. I showed her my brother's results, the ethnicity estimates, I opened my app and showed her my matches and compared, etc.
She simply didn't believe any of it. She said that it was wrong. I reminded her that she and I matched. That she and I matched with some 2nd and 3rd cousins that we knew. That I matched with my paternal cousin. I told her that it is not wrong.
That companies lie and they suck but it's not lying about this. Matching people with DNA is very easy and final, and they have no reason to lie. I explained how I spent so much time talking with Ancestry support trying to figure out if there was a mistake and they assured me there wasn't one.
I explained to her also how my brother's results couldn't have got mixed up with someone else's because what were the odds of getting a Venezuelan person's results and not just some random person from the US since that's where most clients are.
At this point she was freaking out and shaking and confused and I 100% believe her. She is being honest. My brother was conceived naturally and she gave birth to him.
When my dad came back I told him the same thing and asked the same questions. The same argument as before happened except it was now the two of them. He said he is theirs and that the test is wrong.
Anyway my mom was angry and crying and my dad was very serious and I finally brought up the possibility of my brother being switched on accident by nurses at the hospital. I was the first to say it out loud but obviously everyone had been thinking it.
They denied that they were given another baby. But they also didn't seem totally sure. My mom was shaking and my dad was mostly quiet. They said that he was taken to a room with a lot more newborns and always slept there. He was barely in my mom's room.
My parents said they don't remember if there were any tags on him with his name or their names. They think there weren't tags on him. But there for sure were tags in the little babies' cribs in that room.
But of course, if they put the wrong baby in the wrong crib, that was it. They said that basically he was born, they cut the umbilical cord, kinda wiped all the stuff off of him, put him in my mom's arms, and then quickly took him away.
The next time they saw him he was much cleaner and softer and they say he didn't have some sort of white film on him. He seemed like the same baby, but in my opinion, after seeing him maybe 10 minutes at most right after birth with the crazy amount of hormones and adrenaline on both sides, would you really be able to recognize a newborn? I don't know.
Anyway, that is the update. My parents assured me he was conceived naturally and that my mom gave birth to him. I believe this is the truth. They were way too shocked and emotional for it to be a lie. We bought a bunch of new tests.
Ancestry for my dad and 23andme for my parents and my brother. Also, my dad said he would investigate how to do paternity and maternity tests with a doctor. They will tell my brother today. They'll tell him and then I'll give him access to the account I'd made for him on Ancestry so that he can freely look at his results and do what he pleases with his DNA.
Well, like I said, that conversation with my parents happened on Saturday. Yesterday on Sunday I visited them again and they seemed very disturbed. Very worried. So I am concerned about them and my brother, and I really hope that whatever the results are to the other DNA tests, that nobody loses their minds.
I think my parents will love my brother just the same. He is their son. But I know that if he isn't biologically theirs it means that there is a person out there that is biologically their son... My parents will go crazy trying to find him if that's the case.
And it's Venezuela. Feels impossible to find someone there. And he might not even be there considering all the migration the last years. And what if he had a bad life? A bad family? I don't know. I'm so worried about this so I can't even imagine how my parents feel.
As for my brother, I think he will take it well. He's really strong, understanding and smart, and he never cared about blood, he's always said as much. I think it will shock him and disturb him as well, but I don't think he'll go as crazy. If the results are negative, I'll make sure to be there for him if he needs me and be the best sister I can be.
Anyway I'm sorry about there not being much of an update. There's no new information. I wish there was. But not yet I guess. Thank you for all your support in the last post. I hope you have a good day.
It seems like you are only at the beginning of quite a long journey. I wish you luck with the next steps and that it actually gets resolved. Hopefully positively.
Who are your brother’s closest matches. I’d start with them, you could possibly narrow it down to a few family names. , Then narrow it down to any of their family members born the same week, year of your brother, in the same hospital.
Op I like many others read your first post. You are handling this brilliantly. Your considered and precise aproach should be commended. I wish you and your family all the best for what is already a massively shocking situation.
Should the further testing confirm what you understand to be the case is correct don't be to dis-heartened about how hard it might be to find an explanation due to record keeping or corruption.
Basically, I convinced my brother to take a DNA test and when the results came back, he didn't match with any of us. Not with me, not with my mom, and not with my paternal cousin. I came here to ask your guys' opinions after.
Ancestry customer support told me there had been no mistakes. Many of you have been DMing me to update. So here I am. After that update I posted, we talked to my brother and told him the situation.
He was understandbly shocked and confused. My parents and him got some tests done at a local lab. Paternity and maternity tests. They came out negative. My brother is not their biological son. It was difficult for everyone. It was news nobody expected.
6 months later, everyone is better. Obviously, feelings won't change. Family isn't only biological. Everyone is on the same page about that, so there are no issues in that regard. However, especially when it comes to my brother and my parents there's now huge questions that no one seems to have an answers to.
What happened to the baby my mother gave birth to? What happened to my brother's biological parents? So... yes. That's what's been happening the last 6 months.
In regards to my parents' baby (my biological brother) - we have no clue. My mother gave birth in Venezuela and my parents have tried everything when it comes to that. The hospital has no idea. They deny anything happened.
They do not have any records of the babies born there. Apparently they lost all documents 15 years ago, so everything before that is lost forever (we all suspect that's a lie).
My parents are planning a trip to Venezuela later this year, and hopefully they'll actually be able to (if you follow the news you'll know politics there right now is a mess). They'll try to go to the hospital in person and try to figure it out. But there's not much hope there.
The only good thing is that it was a private hospital, not public, so that kind of means that probably if it was a baby switch situation, then the baby left with a middle-class family. Most people in Venezuela are poor, so that other family potentially being middle-class narrows it down. But still, it's Caracas, which is huge. So.
In regards to my brother's parents, he's been in contact with a bunch of the people he matched with on his Ancestry test (and he's also done tests for a bunch of different companies). The issue is that none of them are particularly close matches.
The closest match he has is 72cM and it's a guy from Cuba that now lives in the US. So it doesn't really make sense for Venezuela either. Venezuelans don't take DNA tests. At least not while they're living there, and none of the people he's talked with has known anything.
We are at a loss in how to keep searching with him too. Most of his matches either live in the US or don't respond to him. And that is all. I'm sorry that this update doesn't really bring much to light. We don't know.
It's been a huge, huge shock to the family. It's been difficult, especially for them. I hope one day my biological brother, if he's out there, takes a DNA test. Similarly, I hope my brother gets to find some family members. If anything to know health history. Thank you.
Reminds me of that popular BORU where the husband thought OP cheated when it turns out the babies were swapped...Although that one was turned out to be a waste of time.
I’m still stuck on some commenters saying that 7 years is such a big age gap for siblings. I personally know siblings that are 30 years apart.
I'm adopted (informally, within the family) and I didn't know for the longest time. My Cousin (bio brother) worked at Ancestry, he bought his sister the test for christmas and I expressed that I wanted to take it too.
Both of them were just like, it makes no sense, they have limited Indian data, test won't tell you anything of importance and kept talking me out of it. Now I know why. If I took the damn test, I'd have found out a few months before I actually found out that they were not my cousins but my full blown siblings. 🫠