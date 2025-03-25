Family searches for 'swapped baby' after learning their son isn't biologically theirs. AITA? UPDATED 2X

She simply didn't believe any of it. She said that it was wrong. I reminded her that she and I matched. That she and I matched with some 2nd and 3rd cousins that we knew. That I matched with my paternal cousin. I told her that it is not wrong.

That companies lie and they suck but it's not lying about this. Matching people with DNA is very easy and final, and they have no reason to lie. I explained how I spent so much time talking with Ancestry support trying to figure out if there was a mistake and they assured me there wasn't one.

I explained to her also how my brother's results couldn't have got mixed up with someone else's because what were the odds of getting a Venezuelan person's results and not just some random person from the US since that's where most clients are.

At this point she was freaking out and shaking and confused and I 100% believe her. She is being honest. My brother was conceived naturally and she gave birth to him.