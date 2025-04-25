'AITA for changing the locks after my brother’s 'situationship' moved herself into my house and tried to redecorate?!'

Every conversation about “next steps” ends with him saying the job market is brutal and that he is “working on something big.” Whatever. Then two months ago, Jake brought home Tara.

Tara is not his girlfriend, according to him. She is his “creative partner” and “energy twin.” They met at a silent meditation circle behind a Whole Foods. No, I am not kidding.

First time I meet her, I come home from work and she is in my bathtub, drinking my wine, burning my eucalyptus candle, calling out “Babe, bring me my charger.” Babe. Not even a hello.

Jake laughs it off and says she just needed “a night to crash.” Fine. It is one night. I let it go. But it wasn’t one night.