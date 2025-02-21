'AITA for burning my mom's diaries and letters as 'catharsis' instead of giving them to my siblings?'

"AITA for burning my mom's diaries, letters and writings, because I don't want anything to do with her, instead of giving them to my siblings?"

You can probably guess that I had a strained relationship with my mother. She had an affair while married to my dad, and she ended up leaving my dad for her affair partner. My dad was a good man before the affair, but he took it hard and allowed it to destroy him. I was left to play son and parent to him while my mother started a new family.

It was hard to watch her play mom to her new children and pretend like I didn't exist. I might occasionally get a call from her, but she was so busy raising her new kids that she didn't have time for me. It was also hard to understand why those kids had so much more than me (we were poor) and why she was okay with that.