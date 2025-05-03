'AITA for deciding to bury my husband with his late wife and young daughter?'

Trojenectory

This is a teaching moment for your daughters. Life is hard and not everything is straight forward. Grief is a hard emotion to grapple with and is very personal. But you cannot worry about what you cannot control. This is one of those things. It’s a hard lesson to learn but it’s one that everyone on the planet has to grapple with.

jrm1102

NTA - Im sorry for your loss. But I think your husband’s biological son’s opinion here matters more than your late husband’s step kids.

Edit - yes, it also being what he wanted matters the most here.