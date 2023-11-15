Business owner plans to leave everything in his will to his employee over his siblings. AITA?

"WIBTA if I left everything I own to my employee instead of my siblings?"

I'm getting up there in age (77M) and my health hasn't been the greatest. I suspect I only have a few years left, so I've been arranging my will for after my eventual passing. I'm the oldest of five siblings. Three brothers and one sister.

The oldest of my siblings is 70 and the youngest is 59. I only have contact with them sparingly because of big differences in values. I don't have any children and have never been married either.

I own a small cafe where I serve drinks (coffee, tea, non-alcoholic drinks, etc.) and small meals to go along with it. Above the cafe is an apartment where I live. I own the entire building as well as the ground it is built on.