'AITA for refusing to buy my BF's daughter a gift and ignoring his texts while I was on a work trip?' UPDATED

My accommodations were paid for by the client and that I had already confirmed. I got a very nice accommodation but it was definitely booked for a single traveler. My colleagues had other rooms. Bringing his daughter would require a separate bedroom or a suite. I would not go back to cancel on the accommodation or ask for a larger space (unthinkable) or do anything to mess up the schedule.

When I told Bryan, he said I should be able to ask for some changes. I also realized that he wasn’t ready to pay for any of this since he said he would reimburse me later. I’m financially okay, but the whole idea of this trip is to make more money, not spend it, and potentially be unable to recover it.