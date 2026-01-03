'AITA for wanting to buy my own property now even though my boyfriend is against it?'

However, I would recommend caution: do not buy the property with him in mind. This is *your* money, *your* future and *your* choice. Do not allow him to tell you what you should be buying. Take your parents house hunting - it's their investment, too. Do not put him on the deed. And if he moves in, get him to sign a tenancy agreement so that he can't claim any part of your property.

Amareldys

Buy it now. You can always sell it later when you are married and ready to buy something together.

I owned an apartment going into my marriage. I sold it at a profit and we were able to buy a really nice house between what we both had to put down.