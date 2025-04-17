'AITA for buying an Apple Watch instead of using that money to pay my GF's medical bills?' UPDATED

Now since March she became sick and has medical bills of 500€ per month and I already paid this once, and her parents twice. I saved money for a new Apple Watch, and wanted to go buy it today. Told her yesterday, she flipped out. Told me I’m TA for getting myself something nice instead of paying her bills when I know she struggles with paying them herself.

I told her I already used all the money (and more) I got back from taxes for our 10-day vacation to Greece last month because she couldn’t afford it, but she wanted to go with me and I didn’t want to go alone (of course, why would I take a vacation without my gf when I can afford to pay for both of us?).