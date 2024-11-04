Man wants to buy fridge and refusing to let roommate and his girlfriend use it; 'they couldn't have fresh food but I can't take it.' AITA?

When we both get home from work, his girlfriend is usually in the kitchen cooking, and I have to wait an hour or two to use the space. I’ve suggested she cook earlier so that I can have time in the kitchen too, but my roommate prefers not to eat cold food. This situation has led to me frequently getting takeout, which is wasteful and affects my groceries since my fresh food often goes bad.

The bathroom situation is also frustrating. I handle cleaning it properly, using detergent and bleach, while they only mop with water. If the cleaning supplies run out, I end up replacing them, even if it means living with a dirty bathroom until I can afford more.