'AITA for buying my boyfriend flowers after he mentioned most men only get them when they die?'

So I show up to his apartment with literally the biggest smile. I was so excited for his reaction, but when I gave him the flowers he got a super uncomfortable look on his face and wouldn’t touch or kiss me at all.

I asked him what was wrong and if he liked the flowers and the just kind of blew up at me saying that flowers are only for apologizing and that if I cheated on him I needed to tell him right now.

I was shocked and started crying because I have never and would never cheat on anyone. He took the flowers to the kitchen and threw them in the trash which honestly felt like a huge punch in the gut.