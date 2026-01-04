'AITA for buying my girlfriend vanilla shampoo?'

My girlfriend uses a few different types of shampoo and alternates between them. One of them, a vanilla scented one, is my favorite. She asked me to pick up some things for her at the store, and on my way to check out I saw the vanilla shampoo and grabbed that too.
When I got back to her apartment, she started putting away the things I bought.
She was confused by the shampoo and asked me why I got it.
I said that I saw it and know she uses that kind and grabbed it for her. She said she wasn't running low on shampoo. I said I know, but it doesn't expire and that one is my favorite.
I teasingly said that she should use it if she's planning to wash her hair tonight. She asked what I meant by it being my "favorite." I said I like the way it makes her hair smell, like cookies.
She looked a little weirded out. I asked her if she was okay. She said it was weird that I sexualized her shampoo. I said smelling nice is sexy. I asked if she thinks I'm sexier when I used nice smelling soaps and deodorants. She said not really, as long as I don't actively smell bad. I said maybe it's different for everyone.
She said honestly it bothered her that something as mundane as shampoo was sexual to me. She asked me if someone else smelled like vanilla would I be attracted to them?
I said no, that she was misunderstanding me. She asked me to clarify, but I don't think I did a good job. I said I specifically like the smell on her, not other people. She still seemed put out, so I headed home to give her space.
Was I an AH for buying the shampoo and telling her I like when she uses it? To me that's not weird, but maybe that's because I'm a guy. Is there a layer to this I'm not seeing?
Your girlfriend certainly is for making it weird.
😐 she needs to take a deep breath and relax. As a woman myself, if my boyfriend bought me shampoo he knows I use AND he likes the smell of it, I’d be so flattered and touched. Especially if he said the smell is sexy on me. She sounds insecure.
Spiritual-Grocery641 (OP)
Thank you. This makes me feel better. I was doubting myself, thinking maybe it's inappropriate.
My god, she sounds exhausting.
Picking a fight over nothing.
NTA. What on earth? You did something nice. She should have said thank you. My husband comments if he likes my perfume. She presumably buys the vanilla scented shampoo because she also likes the smell. Making it out like you’re some weird freak for also liking the smell is wild. It’s like she was looking for something to fight about.
Spiritual-Grocery641 (OP)
Yeah, I don't get it. Liking certain smells is normal, right? Isn't that the point of scented things? And perfume? It's not a creepy thing to like.
I would’ve thought it was sexy and cute. You’re not the AH at all. The most romantic thing my husband did for me was buy me a personal pizza with olives on it because I told him I like it but hadn’t ordered one in years because I just eat what everyone else likes and they don’t like olives.
We were talking about something else and I just casually mentioned it as an aside. Three weeks later I came home and it was sitting on our kitchen island with a heart drawn on the box. It wasn’t the pizza. It was confirmation that he was listening to me and not just paying attention to his phone. Being attentive is important.
Spiritual-Grocery641 (OP)
I thought I was being sexy and cute too! She's my first real relationship, so I acknowledge that I'm inexperienced here, but I thought it was a very innocent way to flirt. It's not like I bought her underwear.
Scent is important and one of the five senses. I don't think you particularly sexualized her shampoo. You just told her it's your favorite and you bought it for her. NTA.
If my bf did that for me I'd be flattered NTA your girlfriends just trying to pick a fight over nothing.
NTA! I had a boyfriend who loved the smell of my hair. The store was out of my preferred shampoo so I bought an alternative. After a week or so he hunted down a bottle of my usual brand and gave it to me. Then later proceeded to deeply inhale my hair like a crack addict. It was sweet!!!
Spiritual-Grocery641 (OP)
Awesome, thank you. I'm glad it's not weird to want to sniff my girlfriend's hair. It's not any different from wanting to look at her pretty face, right? Good smell, good looks, same difference really.
NTA. She’s making it weird. It’s like a perfume for hair. You find the vanilla scent attractive on her. I found it a sweet gesture. 🤷🏻♀️
NTA: Oh my word, she’s annoying. Are you sure there aren’t some underlying issues in the relationship and she’s using this to release some frustration, because otherwise wtf?
Spiritual-Grocery641 (OP)
If there are I'm dense, because I didn't notice.
NTA, she is reaching for an argument over shampoo. My partner often says my hair smells nice and never once has that been weird. Stocking up on toiletries you know will be used isn't weird in the slightest.
I always buy more when my faves are on offer even if I already have 10 at home. She's the one who sexualised shampoo, which is a new one. But I guess you now have some lovely smelly shampoo to use yourself.
NTA!! I would find it very sweet and a kind gesture if my partner did all the things you did which is: 1 paid attention to the shampoo she uses 2. bought it for her without asking 3.complimented the way she smells when she uses it.