"AITA for buying my girlfriend vanilla shampoo?"

My girlfriend uses a few different types of shampoo and alternates between them. One of them, a vanilla scented one, is my favorite. She asked me to pick up some things for her at the store, and on my way to check out I saw the vanilla shampoo and grabbed that too.

When I got back to her apartment, she started putting away the things I bought. She was confused by the shampoo and asked me why I got it.

I said that I saw it and know she uses that kind and grabbed it for her. She said she wasn't running low on shampoo. I said I know, but it doesn't expire and that one is my favorite.