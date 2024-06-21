'AITA buying my stepdaughter a used bridesmaid dress?' 'I’m spending about a grand on dresses.'

Kiki wants me to buy her the brand new dress. I spoke with my fiance and he agrees with me. We told Kiki if she wants the dress brand new, she can pay the difference. She’s still upset with us. Other members of my husband’s family feels I’m being a cheap a$s and should just buy the dress new. AITA?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Doktor_Seagull said:

YTA. Your reasoning was totally sound. Weddings are expensive so save where you can. The dress you found is in like-new condition and the correct size. Like you said a total steal. Too late now but why did you inform Kiki you found it used? Did she really need to know? She obviously feels singled out by her stepmom to be.