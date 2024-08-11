Stepmom accused of undermining dad's authority after husband punishes son by withholding his hearing aids. AITA?

He looked confused and tried to yell at Cemeron but I told him I bought the aid and he went ballistic saying I shouldn't have disrespected his role as a father and authority figure and went against his will and "wasted money" on new hearing aid.

I told him I had to do this since he refused to stop punishing his son by taking away something that he needs to function. He yelled at me saying I stomped over his rules and that am now "encouraging" Cameron to misbehave.

We yelled at each other and I took my daughter and went to stay with my mom. He's been spam texting me just going on and on about how I stuck my nose into his own parenting and said that he never sticks his nose into mine nor punishment my daughter or get involved in raising her.