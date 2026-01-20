"AITA for buying the house next door to my former friend?"

I (30M) used to be friends with a woman (30F) who I met at university. We were that close we were hanging out every day and got to know each other. We had a falling out as she stole a piece of my academic work and I faced an investigation from the academics and staff from higher up.

While we were friends she told me she was from "x" town and I told her I'm from "y" town, both seaside resorts. I was shocked she was from x town because my mother went on holiday there every year and I scattered her ashes there when I was 19 after she lost her battle with breast cancer.