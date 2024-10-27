'AITA for calling off the wedding after my fiancé gave his ex 'closure'?'

I didn’t believe him, and what’s worse, he got defensive, calling me “insecure” for feeling betrayed. He says Sara “deserved closure” and that I should “understand” since he’s with me now.

The more we talked, the more I realized he doesn’t think he did anything wrong. I tried to explain how hurtful it was that he hid this, especially when he didn’t need to, but he made me feel like I was the problem for being “jealous of a friendship.”