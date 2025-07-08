Fiancé’s secret family tradition bans all female guests from wedding—creeped out bride considers calling it off. AITA?

My fiancé proposed to me in February. We're planning on getting married next year. The thing is, he recently told me about a tradition he has in his family. It turns out that in his family only the bride and all the men from her side and her husband's side can be present at the wedding.
Then, two weeks after the wedding, the women throw a separate, smaller party for themselves, where the husband is the only man. My fiancé and his family say it started when his great-great grandmother was the only female in her family.
The women on her husband's side decided to have two separate parties so she wouldn't "feel uncomfortable" (no, I don't get that either). I asked his brothers' wives and they all confirmed that they had such weddings. I also saw photos - just all men and the bride.
Honestly, the more I think about it, the more it annoys me. For many reasons. One, I can't imagine getting married without my mother and sister and all my friends. Two, I really hate that he never told me before. We have been together for 3 years and we immediately took this relationship very seriously, I quickly got to know his family and it seemed to me that we were close.
My fiancé, however, thinks I'm overreacting. He thinks it's just a family tradition and I shouldn't worry about it and it's weird to get rid of an entire relationship just because of something like this. He also doesn't want to even talk about a normal wedding.
Edit: yes, it's 100% family tradition.
He's from Poland, I'm from Germany.
Your wedding, your rules. Not respecting your wishes for your own wedding is a red flag. Tradition should never trump comfort and happiness.
Tell him you have a tradition in your family too. And this tradition requires that all party together. And your tradition is much older. It goes back more than 40 generations. He cannot beat that.
Just Reverse-Uno him and tell him about a tradition in your family that all the family is welcome. A tradition that's been ongoing since time immemorial.
Traditions are just peer pressures from the dead. If he isn't willing to consider anything but his family's weird belief as it concerns your wedding, this marriage is doomed from the start. Wait until the weird traditions for child birth happen. Or for your family home. Cut your losses now. NTA.
There's no way on God's green earth that I would ever go along with such a strange tradition. That's weird. You deserve the wedding you want and he should've told you about this much earlier on if it was what he was expecting. He knows this isn't normal. YWNBTA if you choose not to go along with this scenario.
A "tradition" so IMPORTANT that "fiance" never bothered to tell you about it? bu. HE knows it's weird, and was waiting to tell you until you loved him so much you would just do it.
so "fiance" keeps secrets about very important family traditions...I would be asking about other super important family traditions. what weird stuff do they do on your wedding night? since ONLY the men get to witness the vows, do they also get to witness the consummation? (this has been on other reddit stories so i'm not stretching)
what's the tradition around the first child? will you have to name it Cletus Von Eyebrow the 3rd because that's the tradition and your BF is really Von Eyebrow the 2nd but goes by Jim and hasn't told you that too? I'm icked by this "tradition".
NTA - this wedding is about you & your husband which means it has to be two yes situation. It’s wild that they are suggesting your mom can’t be there for the actual wedding. I don’t thing you’re wrong for at least pausing the wedding to talk more. Maybe couples counseling would help you two to compromise.
If you're overreacting, then why did he wait this long to tell you? Why don't you get a say? Are his family's traditions more important than yours? I would be "uncomfortable" with this setup. You can choose not to marry someone for any reason.
NTA at all. If he is not willing to at least discuss it with you. What is wrong with starting new traditions. Your family is important and marriage is about compromise. Better to find out now instead of after you marry. What other “traditions” is he waiting to tell you about.