'AITA for 'pushing' my friend to call off the wedding after he found out his fiancé was cheating on him?'

I still can't believe all this mess because I just shared an opinion and my friend is an adult that, after hearing my opinion, made his own decision, but somehow I'm the bad guy here.
So it all started a few weeks ago when P and I were hanging out at a bar and he confessed to me that he found out his fiancé was cheating on him with texts and photos. He even recorded a call of her bragging about cheating on him. I just told him that, if he wanted, my house was always open for him and nothing else because I always hated drama.
2 weeks passed by and a few days ago he showed up at my house intercom while crying with bags asking me if my "offer is still up?" so I reassured him that it was and that one of the guest rooms was at the third floor and that he could stay for as long as he wanted.
A few more days passed by and finally P isn't always crying and today was playing with my dogs and finally smiling but here comes the "issue". (Even if as I said to me isn't an issue at all.)
While we were eating lunch he asked me what he should do about all this mess because he wasn't sure if give his fiancé another chance or just cancel everything and "eff that hoe".
So I told him that if it was down to me I would cancel everything, block her, her family, her friends and just spend the time thinking at the nexts steps. But as I told him this is what I would do and whatever he decided to do I was supporting him.
He thanked me but then in the evening he decided to call of the wedding. After he finished, I just put a hand on his shoulder and reassured him that actually he was strong and that I was proud of him. So, until now, no problem.
But the real thing comes in the hours after this because obviously the ex fiancé knew about P calling off the wedding and now she, her family and her friends are all blaming because (I will tell the exact words from the texts and voicemails I received.)
"How dare you poison his mind, you did this just because you hate me (I met her maybe 4 times in 3 months but ok...), it wasn't any of your business, you should have stayed out of it" and things goes on and on with each text.
But, as I said, he asked me for an opinion, I gave it to him and he decided to act how he wanted. How the hell am I the bad guy here? Where am I at fault here? So AITA? Should I have stayed out of it or did I do the right thing by being honest?
