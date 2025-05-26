'AITA for 'pushing' my friend to call off the wedding after he found out his fiancé was cheating on him?'

A few more days passed by and finally P isn't always crying and today was playing with my dogs and finally smiling but here comes the "issue". (Even if as I said to me isn't an issue at all.)

While we were eating lunch he asked me what he should do about all this mess because he wasn't sure if give his fiancé another chance or just cancel everything and "eff that hoe".

So I told him that if it was down to me I would cancel everything, block her, her family, her friends and just spend the time thinking at the nexts steps. But as I told him this is what I would do and whatever he decided to do I was supporting him.