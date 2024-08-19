'WIBTA if I call out my coworker for copying my style?' UPDATED

Its April now and she has basically copied my whole wardrobe: she doesn't ask me where my clothes are from anymore but finds similar ones herself. We don't only wear the same pieces to work but the same outfits on different days. Since we don't hang out on free time I hold onto the hope that my coworkers were the only ones testifying this and would have noticed I wasn't the one copying her.

The part that drives me over the edge is this. On Friday i got my hair done in a salon, a real treat yourself transformation from brunette to copper. I posted my hair on instagram and H slid into my dms hyping me up and mentioning she should book an appointment too. I was happy for her as one is and cant believe I didn't see the following coming.