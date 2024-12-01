'AITA for threatening to call the police on my sister for stealing my late wife's wedding right?'

Ok so here’s the deal. My (38M) wife, Emily, passed away 4 years ago from cancer. It was the hardest thing I ever went through, and honestly, I’m still not over it. We were together for 15 years, and she was my everything. When she passed, I kept her wedding ring in a little jewelry box on my dresser. It’s a very sentimental item to me.
Fast forward to now, my sister, Claire (41F), has a 17-year-old daughter, Maddie, who just got engaged. Yeah, 17. I told Claire I thought it was crazy for Maddie to get married so young, but that’s not the main issue.
A few weeks ago, I noticed Emily’s ring was gone. I freaked out and searched everywhere, thinking I misplaced it, but deep down, I knew that wasn’t the case. I didn’t want to accuse anyone without proof, but I had a feeling.
Then, at Maddie’s engagement party last weekend, guess what? She’s wearing Emily’s ring. I confronted Claire in private and asked her why Maddie had it. She tried to brush me off, saying Maddie “fell in love with it” when she saw it once, and Claire thought I’d “want it to go to family” since I wasn’t using it anymore.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME? I lost it. I told her to get the ring back immediately, or I was calling the cops. Claire flipped out, saying I was being "selfish" and "ruining Maddie’s big moment." I don’t care! That ring was my late wife’s, and it means everything to me.
Now, the whole family’s involved. Some people are on my side, saying Claire was way out of line, but others think I’m overreacting because it’s “just a ring” and Maddie’s “a kid who didn’t know better.”
Maddie’s crying, Claire’s calling me a monster, and my parents are begging me to “just let it go for the sake of peace.” But I can’t. It’s not about the ring being valuable; it’s about what it represents.
I told Claire I’m giving her one week to return the ring, or I’m filing a police report. Now everyone’s calling me dramatic and threatening to cut me off if I go through with it. I feel like I’m going crazy. So, am I the a-hole?
Why are they saying the Maddie is just a kid... she is about to get married, she better grow up quick! I wouldn't want a ring that my deceased aunt had and that meant a lot to my uncle! They are just selfish! NTA
I completely agree! It’s frustrating when people act selfishly and don’t understand the sentimental value of something.
Just file a report for stolen item. Don't give her a week report the theft.
This is true, the longer you wait the stronger their case is. Play hardball. This IS criminal. Edited. Sue them if it gets lost or missing. Also add punitive damages because this violation is so egregious. Sister is the legal adult and culpable.
Don’t forget, her daughter received stolen property.
I'm still trying to figure out why she needed her late wife's ring. Call me old fashioned but isn't getting the ring her fiancés job?
Rings are a lot cheaper if you steal them. OP is NTA. F those relatives who want to "keep peace in the family". That's easy for them to say because nothing was stolen from THEM
The longer you wait it could disappear. Get her ring back! File the report.
You're absolutely right—I'm not waiting any longer. I’ll take action to get the ring back and make sure everything is handled properly. Thanks for the advice!
I read this with so much relief. I have actually felt sick for you. Onto it! Good luck and keep us posted