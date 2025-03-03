Mistaken identity causes HR to wrongly accuse woman of 'inappropriate dancing' at holiday party. + UPDATE

Apparently, he didn't know her name, and the person he talked to did not ask for more identifying information. This person decided that I must be THE Woman in the Red Dress - despite the fact that there were multiple women in red dresses at the holiday party - and arranged for the initial meeting.

Once we came back to the office after the holiday break, I was once again called in to HR. They told me that they normally didn't talk to employees about personal conflicts, but since I had repeated a behavior that they had already warned me about, they felt it necessary to meet with me again.