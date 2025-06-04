Mother-in-law war escalates with accusations of narcissism over NICU baby. AITA?

Hey all. I used to be a frequent lurker/occasional poster, but someone once accused me of rage baiting so I took a step back 😭. But I’m back because… well, here we go again.
So, DH and I went VLC with my JNMIL back in October. We did end up spending a day with her before Christmas (awkward but civil), and then another day around New Year’s — that’s when things officially went to hell. I ended up confronting her over text afterward because I was literally having a panic attack from how she treated me. (I’ll include screenshots since it’s long.)
After that, things went quiet. Very minimal contact with DH — mostly surface-level. Then in March, all hell broke loose. She accused me of being “disrespectful” when I wasn’t even engaging — I was just severely depressed dealing with PPD and the grief of losing my mom. I snapped and called her out on everything. DH and I then went completely NC.
Fast-forward to a few days ago: out of the blue, she sends DH a random photo of flowers. He ignores it. The next morning, she texts again asking for her house keys back — referring to me as “your wife” instead of using my name 🙄. So DH responds:
“The items in storage will be picked up tomorrow and your keys will be dropped in your mailbox Wednesday night. Please do not contact me unless it’s urgent and respectful. We are still waiting on a meaningful acknowledgment of the harm done to my wife and our family.”
And then she absolutely loses her mind. Sends him a raging wall of text reaming me out, calling me narcissistic, saying she’s “lost her son because of me,” and painting herself as some poor victim who “took me in and got nothing but disrespect.” (Mind you, all I did was not eat her expired food and ask that she not kiss my newborn with cold sores.)
This is the same woman who walked into my L&D room uninvited, she said “If your baby gets sick and dies from me kissing him, it’s just God calling him home” She asked when DH was going back to work two hours after our baby literally nearly died in the NICU.
She constantly and repeatedly invalidated my high-risk pregnancy and mocked me for using formula — even though my son was on a feeding tube and I wasn’t even producing milk yet.
Months ago, that recent text would’ve had me in a puddle on the floor. But DH and I read it together and just laughed. The delusion. The rewriting of history. The projection. It was honestly comical.
Anyway, thanks for letting me vent. If you’ve ever been accused of destroying a family by setting boundaries and not eating moldy leftovers, you’re not alone ❤️ Oof it’s not an option to post images. They are long.
My text to her in January: “I’m texting because it’s hard to say this in person. Postpartum has been incredibly difficult for me—especially while grieving my mom and processing the traumatic birth and NICU stay.
I want you involved, but you’ve repeatedly hurt me with extremely insensitive comments, especially about breastfeeding, formula, and how I parent. When I was struggling just to keep my baby fed and alive, your comments made me feel like a failure.
I’ve tried so hard to nurse, and I still try every day, but it hasn’t worked—and your continued remarks about it make it even harder. I’ve felt unsupported and dismissed during some of the most vulnerable moments of my life.
I’m not trying to be cold or exclude you, but I have to prioritize what keeps our days manageable. My baby is very sensitive and does best with calm, predictable routines—especially when I’m on my own. None of this is personal; it’s just what helps us function, and I really need that to be respected.” No response.
My text to her in March after she completely berated me: “Like I already said—I took those pictures to ask DH if he wanted me to freeze the food or not. He was at work, and I was cleaning the kitchen. But now you’re twisting it into some kind of disrespect toward you? Let’s talk about actual disrespect.
How many times did you make comments about my baby dying, saying it would be “just God calling him home”? Do you even realize how disgusting that is? You walked unannounced and uninvited into my L&D room.
You threw a tantrum over the Mother’s Day buffet. You constantly tried to make my pregnancy about you, dismissing my high-risk condition with your smug comments about how you “ate everything you wanted” while pregnant.
And then, after my son was born, you had the audacity to say, “If your baby gets sick and dies from me kissing him, it’s just God calling him home.” Who the hell says something like that?!
Everything with you turns into an argument because you are a manipulative control freak. And the irony? You didn’t even raise your own children. You abandoned the first two, then did the same thing again. How can you even call yourself a mother? You have no right to throw tantrums over how we parent when you failed so miserably at it yourself.
You treated me like absolute garbage postpartum. The day I was bawling my eyes out after watching my son have a life-threatening event, you whispered in the kitchen, “When is DH going back to work?” Imagine your child being in the ICU, and someone asking you that.
That’s who you are—cold, selfish, and completely lacking empathy. You call yourself a Christian, but nothing about you reflects any values of faith. Being a possessive, manipulative control freak is the opposite of being a God-fearing woman—just like cheating on your spouse and neglecting your kids.
Two of your children are struggling with addiction. I won’t speak for your other son, but it’s obvious with DH that he has severe issues because of you and your husband. The two of you are so screwed up, and all you’ve ever done is pass that dysfunction down.
You got mad at us for ordering diapers for my son. You proudly brag about only changing a diaper if there’s poop in it—like it’s not common sense that babies shouldn’t be sitting in their own urine.
And then there’s your insane obsession with how we feed my son. Why do you care so much? Is it some kind of God complex because you breastfed? Do you need me to explain every single thing we do as parents in great detail for you to wrap your head around it?
I remember when you texted me saying, “The nurses don’t know what the hell they’re talking about!” You think you know better than medical professionals? The same way you thought you knew better than my doctors when you told me to eat grapefruits to cure preeclampsia? Dr. [JNMIL], everyone!
You are manipulative. You are a control freak. You show every single sign of narcissism. You have done nothing but try to dominate and steamroll everyone around you. You don’t care about anyone but yourself. Do I need to spell it out for you that I was suicidal postpartum? That DH took extra time off because of how bad it was?
Do you need every excruciating detail spelled out before you acknowledge the damage you’ve done? Actually, never mind. It doesn’t matter. You are being blocked. You will never see my son or any future children. You have no place in our lives, and we are done with you.”
No response.
Her text to DH a few days ago: “I do not need your keys back because the lock belongs to me. I would like your wife’s keys given back to me though.”
DH response: “The items in storage will be picked up tomorrow and your keys will be dropped in your mailbox Wednesday night. Please do not contact me unless it’s urgent and respectful.
We are still waiting on a meaningful acknowledgment of the harm done to “My wife” and our family.” JNMIL response: “You still have stuff here at the house I would like you to get as well. There was nothing disrespectful in any of the messages I sent you.
You will get a “meaningful acknowledgment” when I get a meaningful acknowledgment of the disrespect that I got from her from the minute she walked in my door, and it ended with the last text message I got from her showing that disrespect!!
She doesn’t get to comment about my life before you met her nor does she get to comment about your life before you met her!! I’m not gonna give her any explanations about anything she said in that text because I’m not justifying anything to her!
It’s between me and you and I don’t appreciate her nasty, narcissistic comments!! She needs to look up the definition of narcissism! I’m not trying to separate you from your family nor do I order you around to benefit me!!
If you want to continue encouraging her behavior, I’m glad I’m not around to see it! She’s out of control and she’s a disrespectful to someone that went out of their way to take her in! I told you from the beginning, I was gonna lose my son over her!!”
EDIT: thank you ALL so much for your support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I realized I forgot to include some stuff. DH is in therapy finally thank god. He has taken accountability and apologized profusely for not having my back sooner.
He admits he was scared of confronting his parents. We had a huge strain in our marriage since our son was born and the past few months it’s FINALLY looking up. Thank God!
Your text to her was SO. BEAUTIFUL. There are so many posts in this sub where I wish other people would respond to their MIL like you have, it was SO SATISFYING to read. If there are any updates, I really want to see them, you are my hero.
Electronic_While7856 (OP)
Hahaha thank you! I truly hope this is my last time dealing with her though 😭😭 I promise to update if it’s not.
DH needs to text back. "I will not be coming to your home to pick anything up. I don't need anything from you. I'm done arguing about it."
Electronic_While7856 (OP)
He blocked her right away! She ALWAYS needs the last word so responding wasn’t even worth it imo.
I really appreciate your thoughtful post. You sound like you have the matter well in hand. I love how your thoughtful, eloquent text to her brought such an ill-considered post from her.
I’d be NC with that witch forever. I’d also save some of what you’ve posted here in case you want to share it on social media in defense of yourself. My thought is that surely you’re not the only one to be on the receiving end of such vitriol. Many in her family probably already have her number.
I went NC with someone (not a JMIL) for twenty years. I suggest you do the same. MIL doesn’t sound redeemable. She‘d have to be accountable and apparently she has some sort of mental block where she thinks she can do no wrong. Oh, she can. I shudder to think of what she’d say one day to your LO about his own mom. Best of luck to you. At least DH is actively on your side!