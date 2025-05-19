Newlywed wife compares husband's delivery flowers to 'gifting Doritos,' he calls her 'ungrateful.' AITA? + UPDATE

"I called my wife ungrateful, cancelled our date and left her in the car to cry. How do I make her feel what I feel?"

My wife and I have been together for 2 years and just got married recently. We are compatible in every other way except when it comes to her idea of gestures and how she feels love. She actually really likes traditionally romantic things. It doesn’t come naturally to me but I oblige because it makes her happy.

One of the things she wanted me to do on one of our dinners together was for me to “pick her up” in my car, get her flowers, open the door for her and other stuff she wanted me to do. We live in a very convenient spot from which we can get things delivered in just under 5-7 mins through the online app.