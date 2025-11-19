'AITA for calling an ambulance for an old man who refuses to go to the ER?'

OP responded:

I mentioned in the post that money is not a concern for him, he's got good insurance and is relatively wealthy but I agree that it might be an AH move to essentially force the charges on him if insurance doesn't pay it.

I'm just concerned that he's going to downplay an actual medical emergency. He downplays a lot of his problems because he finds them emasculating or embarrassing. My mom told me once that she was almost positive he was mid stroke and he still wouldn't let her take him in, so I'm concerned about anything worse.

FacetiousTomato wrote:

I don't think it would make you an AH, but I don't think it is your place either. If he is still reasonably "with it" he gets to make (and live/die with) his own bad choice. Same goes for your mother.

Different story if you think dementia is at play.