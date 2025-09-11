'AITA for calling my BF an idiot because he won’t get a colonoscopy even though his mom had colon cancer?'

And the end of the day he needs to take accountability and ultimately won't do it unless he decides he will. I'd sit him down and say how I can support you so you can seek the help you need. Point blank I'd say if you don't seek the help, you can't complain about the stomach problems.

But maybe I am harsh 😬 He is being an idiot and he needs to realise the consequences are on his life and no one else's and in reality, if it ends up being something bad, the decision to delay diagnosis sits with him at this stage.