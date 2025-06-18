'AITA for calling my BF's 'ex' wife and telling her the truth about our relationship?'

But really he was lying and going on dates with me, or having me over. I spent every night with that man save for maybe a week total, and I always gave him the trust and freedom to have that quality time with his son. He blames ME for blowing his life up, but I don’t see it that way. If I had called the wife and she confirmed they had been separated since November, there wouldn’t be a problem.

I do feel bad that this has caused a huge mess. But she didn’t know about me, and I didn’t know he was still playing house and sleeping with her. AITA?

What do you think? AITA? This is what commenters had to say:

mllemurray said:

Nope. Not the AH. Run - RUN AWAY now. You’ve been given a reprieve. How lucky are you that you found this out before your relationship progressed. And trust me he’s probably got a third girlfriend out there too. Learn from this. Vet men a little closer. But get away from this guy and stay away.