'AITA for calling my dad by his legal name when he refuses to call me by my preferred name?'

The name brings back lots of old feelings and it just doesn't fit me anymore and hasn't for years. Sometimes, my dad will call me Anastasia intentionally to make me upset. When we're at the dinner table for example, he'll say things like "please pass the salt Anastasia" while giving me a look that makes me feel like he's trying to prove a point.

The point he's trying to prove being that my legal name is Anastasia and he doesn't have to call me anything else. Every time he's done that, I've either redirected or just said "Ana, dad" while passing what he wants. Here's where i might be the jerk. Tonight, I was fed up. So I responded with "Sure, George" and passed him whatever he'd asked for. He flipped out.