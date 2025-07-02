'AITA for calling my dad by his legal name when he refuses to call me by my preferred name?'

So for context, I'm 16f and he is 46m. I have a long name, for example Anastasia, but I hate my name. I can acknowledge that it holds importance to my parents, so around relatives and guests I let them introduce me as Anastasia and the odd slip doesn't really matter that much.
But my dad is adamant that Anastasia is my name and I should be addressed as such even when I've made it known that I don't like it. For context, I ask them to call me Ana and I introduce myself to new people as Ana. If you call me Anastasia I might not respond simply because it doesn't register in my head. I've explained to both of my parents a thousand times why I prefer Ana.
It's shorter, easier to say, and it feels more like me. When I was younger, say ages 5 to 13, I went primarily by Anastasia. However, at that time I was also extremely anxious and in a very bad mental state. (I'm a lot better now, with therapy and medication I've managed to control my anxiety). But being called Anastasia reminds me of that time of my life which only adds to my dislike of the name.
The name brings back lots of old feelings and it just doesn't fit me anymore and hasn't for years. Sometimes, my dad will call me Anastasia intentionally to make me upset. When we're at the dinner table for example, he'll say things like "please pass the salt Anastasia" while giving me a look that makes me feel like he's trying to prove a point.
The point he's trying to prove being that my legal name is Anastasia and he doesn't have to call me anything else. Every time he's done that, I've either redirected or just said "Ana, dad" while passing what he wants. Here's where i might be the jerk. Tonight, I was fed up. So I responded with "Sure, George" and passed him whatever he'd asked for. He flipped out.
He got very upset because I was being disrespectful and I should never call him that again. I kept going and called him George (his legal name) a couple more times during that night. Additionally, he is adamant that "Anastasia isn't your dead name so I will continue to call you the name that I gave you". Now, my mom and him are saying I'm the jerk. So internet, thoughts?
ThisWillAgeWell wrote:
NTA. And they wonder why their kids refuse to have anything to do with them once they reach adulthood. There is no reason you need to keep a legal name you dislike intensely, just because it's the name your parents chose for you. Parents choose names for tiny babies, not for the people they grow into. Sometimes a name just doesn't fit.
If parents love the name so much and feel hurt that their child rejected it, they should give it to a dog or a cat. Assuming the legal adult age in your country is 18, you are less than two years away from being able to legally change your name to anything you want, and he won't be able to do a damn thing about it.
Hang in there. The time will pass quickly. In the meantime, you're doing nothing wrong. You can call him George every time he calls you Anastasia, or you can ignore him. And work towards moving out of there as soon as you can.
Ohmaggies wrote:
NTA even a tiny bit. It’s your name and you decide what you want to be called. I’ve already told my kids that while I chose their names and I love them, I understand if they don’t and want to use a different version or a different spelling or even a whole different name.
Using the short version is extremely common and reasonable. You aren’t asking them to remember to call you princess astra, it’s not that hard.
roborabbit_mama wrote:
NTA, odd hill for him to dig his heels into. I have a longer first name, and up until I started working more professionally, I'd always preferred the shorter version. Everyone respected that, I like my legal name in the workplace now as I use it as a barrier of sorts, like separation of work and social life. Also, the person I'm named after is still alive, and even she uses a short hand version of it.
Deepfire_dm wrote:
Ask him if he wants to be visited by Ana when he gets older or gets old alone with a too distant daughter he calls Anastasia. NTA.
Admduarte wrote:
NTA. I'm a trans woman, and my immediate family still won't respect my identity and real name even now, 5 years after I came out. So I know exactly how you feel. Your father needs to get off his f#$king high horse and respect you and your desire to be called by a shortened version of your name.
Calling someone by their preferred name is one of the most basic levels of respect we can show each other. Stick to your guns, and you can legally change your name when you turn 18. Also I'm stealing your idea of addressing him by his legal name. I'm definitely gonna do that with my parents and siblings!
terrika_has_spoken wrote:
NTA. Your dad is being rude. Next time he does it you should respond with, “why do you say my name like that? You already know I don’t prefer it, are you more important than me? Is my name more important than me? Call me whatever you want, but I know what my name is.”
Leave it at that and don’t react when he calls you that name, just let him, act like it doesn’t bother you. Then when you are 18, tell him if he doesn’t respect you enough to call you by the name you prefer, you won’t respond. Ball is in his court. Don’t let him keep disrespecting you once you are 18. Get a job now and save up to move out. You need to be self reliant.