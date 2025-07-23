'AITA for calling emergency services for my GF while on call during what I thought was an asthma attack?'

I think I might be TA because I triggered a big emergency response when, in the end, nothing was wrong. It may have wasted emergency resources. But from my perspective at the time, I genuinely believed she might be in serious danger.

therdlyfe wrote:

NTA. And I say this as someone with severe, hard to control asthma. I was in the ER on the 3rd, into the 4th of this month. I was also back in a week later (bad reaction to something else, which triggered an attack). If I start coughing a lot at home, my sister comes to check on me. I am on control meds and albutorol as needed.

Thank goodness I go see my pulmonologist on Friday. I am going to see about stronger control meds.

Edit: Before anyone asks, yes, I have an emergency inhaler. Sometimes it just doesn't work. My meds are 2x a day via nebulizer.