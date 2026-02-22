'AITA for calling my father’s girlfriend’s daughter to warn her about him?'

Due to aging, his failing health, and a very big scare that he would not live long (this has since been taken care of) and Jane’s recent diagnosis of dementia, my siblings have decided to move him back up here and provide his care.

Side note** Bc I have been through therapy and have strong boundaries and not worried about discussing tough subjects, I am the black sheep bc they cannot handle tough conversations and would rather stuff their emotions down**

I have reconnected w him to smooth things over for his arrival but I am not happy about this and am not offering to help care for him. I’ll visit briefly but knowing my placement of strong boundaries and his personality I don’t know how long we will be cordial.