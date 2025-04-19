'AITA for calling my husband a disgrace after he said my miscarriage ruined his birthday?'

I said I wasn’t feeling up to it and that whatever takeaway he wants is on me. He said “for eff sake” under his breath and then muttered something along the lines of “this BS has ruined my birthday”.

He didn’t stop to get any takeaway. He just drove straight home. He put our son to bed and I went to bed and I’m not sure what he did after. I didn’t see him this morning as he had already left for work.

He’s not messaged me all day and he got home a few hours ago (it’s now 8. 40pm) and he’s been giving me silent treatment. I tried to speak to him about an hour or so ago and he ignored me and I called him a disgrace.