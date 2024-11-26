'AITA for calling my husband self centered over the TV?' 'It's a shared living space.'

"AITA for calling my husband self centered for controlling the family room TV?"

My husband likes to sit in our family room and watch football, sport shows, etc. We have an open floor plan home where the kitchen & family room are merged and our large screen tv is in the central hub of the house on the first floor.

My husband spent most of the weekend watching games while I was out & about with our houseguest. About 9pm Sunday night, I found myself alone in the family room & sat down to watch a show after clearing dishes, etc.

Apparently my husband had gone upstairs to take a shower. Upon returning to the family room, he asked if I was “kicking him out." I said no, I was just watching tv. He said he’d go to our bedroom to watch his show. I detected a bit of irritation in his voice but I ignored it.