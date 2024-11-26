'AITA for calling my husband self centered over the TV?' 'It's a shared living space.'

My husband likes to sit in our family room and watch football, sport shows, etc. We have an open floor plan home where the kitchen & family room are merged and our large screen tv is in the central hub of the house on the first floor.
My husband spent most of the weekend watching games while I was out & about with our houseguest. About 9pm Sunday night, I found myself alone in the family room & sat down to watch a show after clearing dishes, etc.
Apparently my husband had gone upstairs to take a shower. Upon returning to the family room, he asked if I was “kicking him out." I said no, I was just watching tv. He said he’d go to our bedroom to watch his show. I detected a bit of irritation in his voice but I ignored it.
This morning I came downstairs to make breakfast; my husband was leaving to run an errand. While I went upstairs, he told our guest not to turn off the tv or change the channel because he was watching a show and wanted to rewind what he missed while out. So our guest and I didn’t touch the tv while drinking our coffee & having breakfast.
When my husband returned an hour later, I mentioned privately that I didn’t change the channel but I thought it was a bit much of him to ask that we not, considering he wasn’t even home to use the tv and it’s an ESPN show which will obviously run again today.
He got angry and said I was trying to make him feel like a jerk; that it wasn’t a big request. I pointed out that it’s a shared living space, that he tends to commandeer it, and he’d used it all weekend without interruption as I was gone & our DD was on her tablet or in our room. It felt a bit unfair.
I told him that it seemed self centered and a bit entitled. I truly attempted to give my perspective without being hostile but he still got mad even though I had complied with his request & hadn’t changed channel. AITA?
Reasons why I could be the ahole: There is a tv in our bedroom & guest room. Our houseguest and/or I could’ve gone to those areas to drink our coffee & watch a bit of morning news before work. I may be childish for arguing over a tv at all.
mizfit416 said:
So let me try and understand this. He LEFT and said you couldn't use the unused TV in the family room? That's a little selfish on his part. NTA.
TallLoss2 said:
NTA there’s actually a really great article about women hating open concept homes because it means they have to just watch their useless husbands sit all day. I wish I could find the article, but oh well! Yeah it seems like your husband thinks he’s like the captain of the Living Room Media Center but is really just being lowkey rude and annoying.
EsmeWeatherwax7a said:
NTA. I'm curious what your husband would say if you asked him how the TV in the shared space was meant to be used. Does he know his rule is "I get to decide all the time, including whether it is on or off if I'm not even in the room, and no one else has a vote ever?" Or does he think he's sharing and he's just terrible at it in practice?
I have the same floorplan setup as you, and in addition to the Many Sports, my spouse also likes to watch movies with graphic violence that I can't stand. He will occasionally change the channel if I tell him I cannot cook dinner while a movie with people's eyes being gouged out is playing in a space I can't escape.
Other than that, I have no access to the main rooms of our house because his stuff is always playing. I can't watch my own stuff, and unless I want to put on blinders and earbuds can't avoid his--and of course that defeats the purpose of a shared space. It's not a particularly great situation. I hope you have better luck renegotiating shared use.
Perfect_Ring3489 said:
Nta that's controlling behavior. He sounds territorial and it's rude to talk to a guest like that. He needed a reality check. It's a family room which means everyone uses it.
FinnFinnFinnegan said:
NTA he's selfish and rude.
RoyallyOakie said:
NTA...You weren't TRYING to make him feel like a jerk, he really was acting like one. It's sad when an adult still hasn't learned to share.
GuyFromLI747 said:
NTA...he isn’t home he doesn’t get to say what you watch while he isn’t home...like you said the show will like be repeated he can wait until then...