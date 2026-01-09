'AITA for calling my MIL out for paying for her daughter's lavish wedding?'

(I put all the money down, my husband contributed nothing), they actually asked me to pay them $2,500 a month to reimburse them for the move they claimed they were paying for and for my engagement ring (apparently they did loan money to my husband to buy my ring). I refused, obviously.

Fast forward to now. My husband’s sister is engaged. She and the parents like to talk about how rich her fiancé is. I find it odd that they always like to talk about people being rich. Anyway, she wants a lavish wedding. My MIL and FIL are admittedly spending $100,000 on their part of the wedding.

They have also paid for the sister and fiance’s hotels when they traveled to Turkey together. My in-laws claimed it’s because their daughter got them free flights through her job.