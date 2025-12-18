'AITA for calling my boyfriend childish after he lies about a food allergy?'

The thing is he clearly does not have an issue with the flavor since he eats it unknowingly all the time. It seems like texture is the real issue which would be completely understandable, but instead of just saying that he exaggerated the problem and now rewrites his reactions depending on whether he knows onion is present. That makes me feel gaslit.

This past week he suggested we make fajitas which obviously include onion and bell pepper. I questioned it and he said he wanted to try. While cooking he commented on how good it smelled and afterward kept talking about how good it tasted. Tonight I made bolognese with onion. He started eating and said yum.