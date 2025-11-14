'AITA for calling my brother a prude because of a movie?'

The moment a graphic scene shows up in the movie my brother lets out an audible groan and loudly exclaimed to the rest of us, “We’re just watching smut!” Similar comments came from him for the rest of the movie that I tried to brush off because I was just trying to enjoy the movie.

As soon as the movie ends, my wife and my mom talked about different story elements and moments that was almost immediately interrupted by my brother saying, “I just don’t think there was any point to all that nudity. I don’t want to watch smut with my family.”

We ignored the comment to finish the discussion we were having before he interrupted which cause him to go, “Hello? Is anyone even paying attention to me?”