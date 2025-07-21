'AITA for calling my coworker creepy and gross and getting him in trouble?' UPDATED 2X

Some of the team leads flat out didnt want me on their team. I was told things like "If you didn't want to be objectified you shouldn't have been a model" ( I did some modeling work in college for money) "Have you tried looking less attractive to dissuade them" one guy got particularly upset and basically told me "It was just locker room talk, guys do this.

Everything was fine before you got here but now everyone has to walk on eggshells to not offend the girl. If I cant handle how guys talk maybe you should teach kindergarten" There was also some genuine sympathy for me.

Two co-workers told me they were gay and afraid to say anything. We all got hauled into a seminar about diversity, prejudice and sexual harassments. There was a lot of eye rolls and groaning. Turns out this is bigger then me. Upper management wasn't happy with my boss's predecessor or the department and my Boss was hired to clean house.

Guess who just volunteered to be cleaned out? A lot of things didnt meet his standards. A lot of the people who have been at the company for a long time were unhappy that none of them were promoted to DH and because they've done thigns a certain way and my boss was changing things.