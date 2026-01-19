'AITA for calling my friend’s emergency contact when she left her kid with me 'for 20 minutes' and vanished?'

I finally looked at the little info card she once left in her bag (emergency contact and pediatrician, stuff like that) and called the emergency contact, her older sister. I didn't call to get her in trouble, I called because I didn't know if Kayla was in a car accident or had passed out or what.

Her sister answered immediately and sounded confused, then went quiet and said, "Wait she told you twenty minutes?" Apparently Kayla had texted her earlier that she was "going to look at a car" with a guy she’s been seeing and "might be out a while."

So she used me as a free babysitter so she could go do this, and just chose not to tell me. Her sister drove over and picked the kid up, and she was polite but I could tell she was annoyed too.