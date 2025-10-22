'AITA for calling my husband a controlling psycho in front of his family?'

I convinced myself it was fine. I'd end it after the baby came. My husband would never know. Then at my baby shower, his mother pulled me aside. She had this strange look on her face. "You know, the baby doesn't really look like our side of the family in the ultrasound photos," she said.

I laughed it off. But she kept pushing. She started making comments about how my husband had been gone so much, how she'd heard about women who got pregnant with other men's babies. She never said it outright, but the implication was clear. She thought I'd cheated. I was furious. How dare she accuse me of something like that, even if it was true? So I went on the offensive.