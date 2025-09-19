'AITA for calling my husband 'crazy' for wanting to end our marriage over...strawberries?' + BIG UPDATE

Even now at 28, the kitchen is kind of a trauma trigger. I’ve gone to therapy for it, and while I’ve gotten better about at least walking through to grab water, I still freeze up if I try to do anything beyond that. It feels embarrassing to admit, but it’s a real fear: like if I mess something up, I’m going to get screamed at or hit again.

When I first told my husband I “can’t cook,” I didn’t go into the whole backstory because it’s not something I love talking about. I just figured, okay, he knows I don’t do it. It’s not like he ever offered to teach me in a supportive way, and I never pushed for him to.