'AITA for calling my husband 'silly' for freaking out about our son's GF's disability?' UPDATED

And Super-Link-9800 said:

“Silly” is a much nicer word than I would have used.

There's something I (39f) should have brought up in the 1st post. But in my defense, the people who told me about this only mentioned it to me once and my husband "James" (37m) didn't even bring up in while explaining to me his concern about our son "Lucas" (13m) dating a girl, "Yuki (14f), who's in a wheelchair.

My husband's younger brother met his wife in high school. According to them, they told each other their loved the other in less than a month after meeting.

Even though the majority said I'm NTA, I did agree with those who said I was dismissive of my husband. So yesterday I wanted to really hear him out.