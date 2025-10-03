AITA for calling my mom an idiot after she ignored my advice about co-signing a loan?

Back in 2022 my uncle, who was 36 at the time, asked my mom, who was 50, to co-sign a loan for a truck. My mom agreed because he told her he was going to use it for his business as a subcontractor. I overheard my mom discussing this with my dad, who was 49 when he passed away. My dad said it was not a good idea, but my mom always made the final decision. He gave up and did not argue.

I joined in and told her there was a good reason why the bank did not want to give him a loan on that truck and that she shouldn’t be risking her nearly perfect credit score. My mom argued that he was using it to start his business and already had multiple contracts lined up, which she claimed to have seen.