"AITA for calling my newlywed husband an idiot for trying to lift me up on my wedding day even though he succeeded?"

I (29f) know that I'm an obese woman and I'm trying to lose weight. I had wanted to enjoy my wedding without obsessing about my weight. A few weeks ago, my then fiance (28m), had the idea of lifting me up Dirty Dancing style. I shot the idea down.

During our first dance at my wedding, my husband lift me up in the way traditional way a husband carries his new wife. My husband is thin and I'm over 1 1/2 his weight. It's impressive that he could lift me like that without my cooperation but I just felt humiliated.