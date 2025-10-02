Someecards Logo
'AITA for calling my newlywed husband an idiot for trying to lift me up on my wedding day?'

Violet Roth
Oct 2, 2025 | 4:15 P.M. ET

"AITA for calling my newlywed husband an idiot for trying to lift me up on my wedding day even though he succeeded?"

I (29f) know that I'm an obese woman and I'm trying to lose weight. I had wanted to enjoy my wedding without obsessing about my weight. A few weeks ago, my then fiance (28m), had the idea of lifting me up Dirty Dancing style. I shot the idea down.

During our first dance at my wedding, my husband lift me up in the way traditional way a husband carries his new wife. My husband is thin and I'm over 1 1/2 his weight. It's impressive that he could lift me like that without my cooperation but I just felt humiliated.

I might be projecting but I felt like this made me seem like a freak. The fat bride that is hard to lift. I didn't want my weight to have a focal point in my wedding. A lot of things in my life, my weight is become a focal weight.

On my wedding day, in a private conversation, my husband said we looked incredible on the dance floor. I told him I was mortified. He said but he successfully lift me. I mentioned that I had already said that I didn't want him to lift me. He said but he was successful and that he didn't fail as I had feared. I called him on idiot. AITA?

