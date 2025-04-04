'AITA for calling my wife a spoiled brat and telling her she needs to 'grow up'?' UPDATED

He later shared this update on the situation:

Wow did not expect this to get so much traction. This was mostly a late night stream of consciousness and I realize I left a lot out, of course. I DID apologize to my wife for the name calling and we both agreed we have some issues to work through. Here's some more info for context and to answer some questions I've seen asked:

We could have afforded the car on our own. We do well for ourselves. I was not worried about not being able to afford it. I just did not understand the rationale of buying a brand new car when you have a perfectly good one. Her old car wasn't even that old. It had pretty much all of the same features her new one has. It didn't make sense to me.