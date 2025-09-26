'AITA for calling my wife selfish for even considering taking a job across the country?' UPDATED

OP responded:

I am not against her working at all, just not in favor of moving to a different state.

Three days later, OP shared this update:

Brief update since I got some requests, not much has changed. I spoke with our kids and of course they like it where we are they are kids. The reason my wife wants to take this job is because she feels due to nature of how she got the offer her old professor / mentor and that she is also a female engineer she understands her position.

My wife is free to do what she pleases she does not need my permission but by no means can she expect us to uproot everything on the drop of a dime. I would never ask that for you.