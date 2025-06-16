'AITA for calling my wife a slob and demanding she clean before I come home?' MAJOR UPDATE

Then I left. I'm staying with a friend. This guy is not easy to live with. He’s loud, way too talkative, and messy in his own way, but even his place is paradise compared to what I walked into. My wife cried and begged me to stay. She said I was being unfair, and that I just “left her here to deal with everything.”

But I don’t understand. What everything? We have no kids. She works a normal job and comes home. That’s it. No night shifts, no 80-hour weeks, no caretaking responsibilities. What else was there for her to deal with? What could possibly be taking up so much of her time and energy that basic tasks like throwing away used tissues, washing dishes, or taking out the trash couldn’t be done?